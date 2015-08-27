FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia needs forex and cannot participate in Ukraine's debt deal - Finance Minister
#Financials
August 27, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

Russia needs forex and cannot participate in Ukraine's debt deal - Finance Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s access to global financial markets has been limited and Moscow needs foreign currency therefore it cannot participate in Ukraine’s debt restructuring deal, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Reuters on Thursday.

“We have limited foreign borrowing on (global) financial markets and we need foreign currency ourselves,” Siluanov said.

He added that the $3 billion Moscow spent on Ukraine’s Eurobonds in 2013 that is due in December is needed for domestic infrastructure projects.

Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Lidia Kelly

