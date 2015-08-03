Ukraine's Oschadbank says creditors agree to restructure $1.3 bln debt

KIEV, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state-owned Oschadbank has agreed with creditors to extend maturities on debt amounting to $1.3 billion, the head of the bank’s management board Andriy Pyshnyy said on Monday.

The bank’s two outstanding Eurobonds maturing in 2016 and 2018 and a subordinated loan maturing in 2017 are included in a package of sovereign and state-guaranteed debt which Kiev wants to restructure to generate $15 billion in savings under an IMF-led bailout programme.