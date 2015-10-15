FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine bondholders approve debt deal, except Russia
October 15, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Ukraine bondholders approve debt deal, except Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s debt swap proposal, critical to the country’s bailout plan, has been accepted by the majority of its creditors except from Russia, which did not participate in voting, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Thursday.

Ukraine agreed the debt exchange with a group of its largest creditors in order to plug a $15 billion funding gap under an International Monetary Fund-led $40 billion bailout programme, but remaining creditors still need to approve the plan.

“More than 75 percent of creditors on each bond voted for the restructuring,” he said in a briefing. “As expected the only country that didn’t take part in the voting was the Russian Federation,” he said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)

