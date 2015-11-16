FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says Russian offer on Ukraine debt is positive step
November 16, 2015 / 3:58 PM / in 2 years

IMF says Russian offer on Ukraine debt is positive step

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund welcomed an offer by Russia to restructure Ukraine’s debt as a positive step, a spokeswoman for the Fund said on Monday.

“The proposal made by the Russian authorities regarding debt restructuring for Ukraine is a positive step,” the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. “The details would now need to be discussed between the Russian authorities and the Ukrainian authorities. We await the outcome of those discussions.” (Reporting by Krista Hughes)

