Ukraine agrees to Russian request to extend deadline in bond case

KIEV, June 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Finance Ministry has agreed to a request from Russia to extend a filing deadline in a lawsuit over a $3 billion bond that has become yet another sore between the former allies since Ukraine sought closer ties with the European Union.

Russia filed the lawsuit against Ukraine at London's High Court in February demanding repayment of the Eurobond, which matured in December last year.

Ukraine, which insists Russia must accept restructuring terms agreed with other foreign creditors, submitted its defence in May. Russia has since asked to extend a June deadline to file its formal response to July 15, the Finance Ministry said.

"Ukraine has been willing to consent to that request and therefore awaits service of the reply within that time period," it said on Thursday.

Russia's Finance Ministry was not immediately available for comment. Moscow's legal representative in London declined to comment on the case.

Ukraine argues that the original loan agreement was invalid because Russia applied economic and political pressure on it in 2013, forcing it to accept Moscow's financial support instead of striking up closer ties with the EU.

"Ukraine welcomes the opportunity in these proceedings to lay out the full facts and matters concerning the period leading up to and following the issuance of the December 2013 Eurobonds," the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said.

Russia insists the bond must be repaid in full. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Alexander Smith)