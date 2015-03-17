FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says wants to be 'flexible' with its bondholders
March 17, 2015 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine says wants to be 'flexible' with its bondholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s finance minister on Tuesday said the country wants to be “flexible” in its discussions with sovereign bondholders over renegotiating its debt, and is not ruling out any form of an agreement, including maturity extension.

Speaking at the Brookings Institution think-tank, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said the government would start reaching out to individual creditors on Wednesday, and is happy to include Russia.

But she said Kiev but has not had any contact with Moscow about whether it will participate in the talks.

Ukraine seeks to gain $15.3 billion from its talks with creditors, as the terms of a wider $40 billion financing package from the IMF and other donors. Russia holds a $3 billion Eurobond that comes due later this year. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Sandra Maler)

