KIEV, July 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has named Valery Heletey as his candidate for defence minister, the presidential website said on Thursday.

If endorsed by parliament, Heletey, a 46-year-old colonel-general who is head of security at the presidential and parliamentary administration, will replace acting Defence Minister Mykhailo Koval. (Reporting by Richard Balmforth; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Elizabeth Piper)