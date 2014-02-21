FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine deal sets early presidential poll - German minister
February 21, 2014

Ukraine deal sets early presidential poll - German minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine will hold an early presidential election, forge a national unity government and revert to the 2004 constitution under the deal signed by its president and opposition leaders on Friday, Germany’s foreign minister said.

The minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, spelled out the main points of the deal brokered by him and two other European Union ministers after the agreement was signed in Kiev.

The conditions were also confirmed in a statement on the Ukrainian presidential website.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Editing by Timothy Heritage

