Ukraine calls on Moscow to halt "provocative actions" in east Ukraine

KIEV, April 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s foreign minister urged Russia on Saturday to end what he called “provocative actions” by its agents in eastern Ukraine after pro-Russian militants seized two buildings in the city of Slaviansk.

Acting foreign minister Andrii Deshchytsia said he had spoken in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russia denies providing any support to the militants, who have seized four government buildings in the east of the former Soviet republic, apparently emboldened by Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region last month.