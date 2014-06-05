FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's ambassador to Ukraine to attend inauguration - Tass
June 5, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's ambassador to Ukraine to attend inauguration - Tass

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s ambassador to Ukraine, Mikhail Zurabov, will attend the inauguration of Petro Poroshenko as Ukrainian president, Itar-Tass news agency quoted a Russian deputy foreign minister as saying on Thursday.

“It was decided that Russian Ambassador Mikhail Zurabov will take part in the official ceremony of Ukraine’s presidential inauguration, which is due to be held on June 7,” Grigory Karasin was quoted as saying.

It was unclear whether any other Russian officials would attend the ceremony. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

