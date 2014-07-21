FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rebels say Ukrainian forces trying to break way into Donetsk city
July 21, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Rebels say Ukrainian forces trying to break way into Donetsk city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONETSK, Ukraine, July 21 (Reuters) - A separatist leader said Ukrainian government forces were trying to break into the rebel-held city of Donetsk on Monday and that fighting was under way near the east Ukrainian city’s railway station.

Sergei Kavtaradze, an official of the rebels’ self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, said there were at least four tanks and armoured vehicles trying to break through into the city.

Earlier on Monday a Reuters witness heard loud explosions near the city centre. (Reporting by Peter Graff, writing by Elizabeth Piper)

