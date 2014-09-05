FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunfire, artillery heard in Ukraine's Donetsk - Reuters reporter
September 5, 2014

Gunfire, artillery heard in Ukraine's Donetsk - Reuters reporter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONETSK, Ukraine, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Gunfire and artillery fire were heard from the direction of the airport in the rebel stronghold of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, hours before a meeting in Minsk was expected to agree on a ceasefire, a Reuters reporter said.

"A series of machinery gunfire and repeated artillery blasts can be heard from the wider area of Donetsk airport," said the reporter, who was some 2-3 km away from the airport. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

