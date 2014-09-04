FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shelling of east Ukrainian city of Donetsk kills at least one - Reuters witness
September 4, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

Shelling of east Ukrainian city of Donetsk kills at least one - Reuters witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONETSK, Ukraine, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New shelling of the rebel stronghold of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine killed at least one woman and blew huge holes in residential buildings, a day before talks between Kiev and the separatists on a possible ceasefire.

A Reuters correspondent saw pools of blood in debris from damaged apartment blocks in the northern part of the city. At least five buildings had been hit, including a church, and their windows had been blown out. Walls had been strafed by shrapnel.

Local residents covered a dead women, who was dressed in a bright pink shirt, with a piece of metal. Observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe rights and security group were surveying the scene. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska,; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

