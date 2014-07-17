FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch foreign minister says responders must have "unhindered" access to crash site
July 17, 2014

Dutch foreign minister says responders must have "unhindered" access to crash site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 17 (Reuters) - Emergency responders must be given “unhindered and safe” access to the site where a Malaysia Airlines jet carrying at least 154 Dutch citizens crashed in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, the Dutch foreign minister said.

“This is a very black day for the Netherlands,” said Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans, adding that there needed to be an independent investigation into the crash.

Ukrainian officials had accused rebels of hampering access to the crash site. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt)

