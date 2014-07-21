Netherlands opens investigation into airliner shoot-down

AMSTERDAM, July 21 (Reuters) - Dutch prosecutors have opened an investigation into the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17, in which all 298 passengers died, on suspicion of murder, war crimes and intentionally downing an airliner, a spokesman said on Monday.

Based on the Law on International Crimes, the Netherlands can prosecute any individual who committed a war crime against a Dutch citizen. As part of the investigation, a Dutch public prosecutor is conducting an investigation in Ukraine, a spokesman said.