Netherlands opens investigation into airliner shoot-down
July 21, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

Netherlands opens investigation into airliner shoot-down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 21 (Reuters) - Dutch prosecutors have opened an investigation into the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17, in which all 298 passengers died, on suspicion of murder, war crimes and intentionally downing an airliner, a spokesman said on Monday.

Based on the Law on International Crimes, the Netherlands can prosecute any individual who committed a war crime against a Dutch citizen. As part of the investigation, a Dutch public prosecutor is conducting an investigation in Ukraine, a spokesman said.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
