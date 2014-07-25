FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch will support sanctions if Russia keeps arming Ukraine separatists
July 25, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

Dutch will support sanctions if Russia keeps arming Ukraine separatists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 25 (Reuters) - The Dutch prime minister, seen as having a key role to play in shaping the European Union’s response to the downing of a Malaysian airliner last week, said Russia could avert EU sanctions if it stopped arming pro-Moscow rebels in Ukraine.

“All indications are that Russia is continuing to arm the separatists,” he told a parliamentary committee on Friday. “There’s an easy way out for Russia: to distance themselves from the separatists, and stop arming them.”

He said the Netherlands would support sanctions if Russia did not do so, and also if it were proven that Russia had been behind the downing of the airliner, in which 298 people, including 194 Dutch, lost their lives. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Larry King)

