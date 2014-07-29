FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Artillery shelling hits central Donetsk - witness
July 29, 2014 / 11:43 AM / 3 years ago

Artillery shelling hits central Donetsk - witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONETSK, Ukraine, July 29 (Reuters) - Artillery fire hit central Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, killing at least one person in the rebel-held city as government forces pressed their military campaign against pro-Russian separatists.

A Reuters witness saw the body of a dead man lying in rubble behind a badly damaged 10-storey residential building close to the city centre after the shelling.

The Ukrainian forces have been steadily advancing after driving the rebels out of other towns and back into their two main strongholds, the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Timothy Heritage)

