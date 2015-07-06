FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-EBRD eyes stake in Ukraine unit of Raiffeisen bank
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-EBRD eyes stake in Ukraine unit of Raiffeisen bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, quote)

KIEV, July 6 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Monday it was considering taking a significant minority stake in the loss-making Ukrainian unit of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI).

RBI has embarked on radical restructuring, scaling back in central and eastern Europe (CEE) to strengthen its balance sheet.

The EBRD’s proposed investment in Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Ukraine’s second-largest Western-owned bank, “will send a strong positive signal to the market during the period of severe political and economic crisis in Ukraine”, the EBRD said in statement.

The Ukraine business lost 82 million euros in the first quarter, coming under pressure from a broader banking crisis, which has seen over 50 banks declared insolvent.

The central bank has asked banks to recapitalise after a 6.8 percent contraction in the economy and 50 percent slump in the value of Ukraine’s hryvnia currency last year prompted huge deposit outflows. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Elizabeth Piper and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.