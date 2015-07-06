EBRD eyes stake in Ukraine unit of Raiffeisen bank - statement

KIEV, July 6 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Monday it was considering taking a significant minority stake in the Ukrainian unit of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI).

The proposed investment in Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Ukraine’s second-largest Western-owned bank “will send a strong positive signal to the market during the period of severe political and economic crisis in Ukraine”, the EBRD said in statement. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Elizabeth Piper)