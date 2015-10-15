Ukraine PM says $300 mln EBRD gas loan is at risk

KIEV, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian energy ministry actions are putting at risk a $300 million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Thursday.

He did not clarify what the ministry had done to endanger the loan, but said the government would hold a meeting with international financial institutions, including the EBRD, on Friday to address the issue.

The EBRD approved the loan in September for the purchase of gas from Europe.