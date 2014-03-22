FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Liikanen says Ukraine crisis impact on fin markets muted -TV
March 22, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

ECB's Liikanen says Ukraine crisis impact on fin markets muted -TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 22 (Reuters) - The Ukraine crisis has not had very much impact on international financial markets so far, although it has hit Ukraine and Russia, European Central Bank Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Saturday.

Asked about the impact of the crisis in a TV interview on Finnish national broadcaster Yle, Liikanen said: “For international, European financial markets, its impact has not been large. It has been very large for Ukraine, large for Russia, but on average it has been limited internationally.” (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

