RPT-Ukraine's Gontareva calls for action to beat "full-scale financial crisis"
January 16, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Ukraine's Gontareva calls for action to beat "full-scale financial crisis"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian central bank head Valeriia Gontareva called on Friday for swift and decisive action to overcome a “full-scale financial crisis.”

“We must act quickly. We’re in full-scale financial crisis that can only be overcome though decisive action, significant budget-saving and financial support from ... donors,” she told parliament.

She said fluctuations of the national hryvnia currency rate had become less severe but “unfortunately” the currency had not yet found an equilibrium value.

“I hope that when international organisations announce this large help we will find this equilibrium quicker,” she told parliament, saying the central bank would stick to a flexible exchange rate and “never” return to a fixed peg against the dollar.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth

