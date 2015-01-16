UPDATE 1-Ukraine's central bank chief defends policies in hostile parliament

* Bank head says Ukraine needs budget savings, donor support

* Hopes international support will help stabilise currency

* Member of governing coalition brands her a ‘swindler’ (Adds context on economy, atmosphere in parliament)

By Natalia Zinets and Alessandra Prentice

KIEV, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine must take swift and decisive action to overcome a “full-scale financial crisis”, central bank head Valeriia Gontareva said on Friday in a speech to parliament, where she faced abuse and mockery over her performance.

A year of revolution and war with pro-Russian separatists has pushed the hryvnia currency to record lows and crippled the economy, which was already near bankruptcy after years of corruption.

“We must act quickly. We’re in full-scale financial crisis that can only be overcome though decisive action, significant budget-saving and financial support from ... donors,” she told a rowdy session of parliament.

Deputies voiced anger over the hryvnia whose value against the dollar slumped nearly 50 per cent last year. Radical Party leader Oleh Lyashko, a member of the governing coalition, led criticism of Gontareva’s stewardship of the central bank by scattering fake dollars in a derisive gesture as she stepped up to the tribune to speak.

Later, as Gontareva spoke, he gestured in her direction and shouted: “This swindler should be sitting in jail!”

Gontareva said the hryvnia’s fluctuations had become less severe but “unfortunately” the currency had not yet found an equilibrium value.

“I hope that when international organisations announce this large help we will find this equilibrium quicker,” she told parliament, saying the central bank would stick to a flexible exchange rate and “never” return to a fixed peg against the dollar.

The central bank is considering raising the main interest rate from the current level of 14 percent to combat inflation, she said.

The ex-Soviet country’s hard currency reserves have collapsed to just enough to cover five weeks of imports, and an estimated $15 billion funding gap has fanned fears of big government debt writedowns.

Earlier, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said Ukraine needed “financial mobilisation” and further help from foreign backers to survive the economic crisis.

“To win in this war, together with the military we need to carry out financial mobilisation,” Yaresko told parliament, underscoring the link between Ukraine’s financial plight and a conflict with pro-Russian separatists in its eastern regions which has brought confrontation with Russia.

“To survive, Ukraine needs the financial support of its friends and partners - it’s a question of loans, not gifts,” she said.

Talks with the International Monetary Fund on an existing $17 billion loan package have been overshadowed by hints from Russia it might demand early repayment of a $3 billion loan whose terms it accuses Kiev of violating.

“Despite the information campaign about the supposed insolvency of Ukraine, I declare Ukraine today is fulfilling all aspects of its external financial obligations,” Yaresko said.