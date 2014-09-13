FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
C.Bank chief says Ukraine 2014 GDP may shrink by up to 10 pct - agency
September 13, 2014

C.Bank chief says Ukraine 2014 GDP may shrink by up to 10 pct - agency

KIEV, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s economy may contract by as much as 10 percent this year, the head of the country’s central bank said on Saturday, much more than the 6.5 percent previously predicted by the International Monetary Fund.

“I suppose this (decline) could be minus 9 percent, or even minus 10 percent,” Interfax Ukraine quoted Valeria Hontareva as saying.

She said a sharp deterioration in the situation in eastern Ukraine, where government forces are battling pro-Russian separatists, was the main reason for the worsening outlook. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk)

