Ukraine minister: we're open for talks with Moscow on gas
#Market News
May 15, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine minister: we're open for talks with Moscow on gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government is open to discussions with Russia on the price it pays for Russian natural gas, and on the debts it has accumulated for gas imports, Economic Development Minister Pavlo Sheremeta said.

“We are open to discussion (with Russia). We want to discuss the gas price. We want to discuss the gas debt,” Sheremeta said on Thursday at the annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in the Polish capital. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

