Russia says Ukraine election may aggravate situation
May 20, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says Ukraine election may aggravate situation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Sunday’s presidential election in Ukraine will deepen political divisions in the country if there is no end to hostilities and a “road map” to end the crisis is not implemented, a senior Russian official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin also expressed concern about military operations in the east of the country, a reference to efforts by Kiev to regain control of key buildings taken over by pro-Russian separatist rebels.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage

