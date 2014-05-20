Russia says Ukraine election may aggravate situation

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Sunday’s presidential election in Ukraine will deepen political divisions in the country if there is no end to hostilities and a “road map” to end the crisis is not implemented, a senior Russian official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin also expressed concern about military operations in the east of the country, a reference to efforts by Kiev to regain control of key buildings taken over by pro-Russian separatist rebels.