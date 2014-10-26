Ukraine president to start talks on parliamentary coalition on Monday

KIEV, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he would start talks on forging a coalition in parliament on Monday following an election that exit polls showed was dominated by his own political bloc and other pro-Western forces.

Poroshenko told a news conference the final result of Sunday’s election was expected in 10 days and this was long enough to complete the talks. He said he would nominate a prime minister proposed by the coalition that took shape.