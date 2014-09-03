FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine limits power supplies to Crimea - Ukrinterenergo
September 3, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine limits power supplies to Crimea - Ukrinterenergo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian state electricity company Ukrinterenergo said on Wednesday it had imposed limits on electricity supplies for Crimean consumers due to a power crisis on the mainland, threatening to cut all supplies if the quotas were breached.

Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in March, still depends on Ukraine for around 80 percent of its electricity supplies.

“If the limits are not adhered by the consumers of Crimea, the company will be forced to completely turn off supply lines to the peninsula,” Ukrinterenergo said in a statement.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Lidia Kelly

