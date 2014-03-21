EU unites to cut reliance on Russian oil and gas

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - EU leaders are determined to reduce the bloc’s reliance on Russian energy and will help one another to maintain supply across Europe if Moscow cuts supply, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Friday.

“We are serious about reducing our energy dependency,” Van Rompuy told a news conference at the end of the leaders summit in Brussels. “Europe was first built as a community for coal and steel. Sixty-four years later, it is clear we need to be moving towards an energy union,” he said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski)