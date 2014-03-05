FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UN envoy forced out of Crimea -ITN reporter
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 5, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 4 years ago

UN envoy forced out of Crimea -ITN reporter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 5 (Reuters) - A U.N. special envoy was forced to abandon a mission to Ukraine’s Crimea region on Wednesday after being stopped by armed men and sheltering in a cafe, a reporter for Britain’s ITN television said.

James Mates said envoy Robert Serry was trapped inside the coffee shop by a hostile pro-Russian crowd. When the envoy agreed to end his diplomatic mission, he was escorted to a car to the airport by police through a crowd shouting “Putin! Putin!”

Crimea is under control of Russian forces. (Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.