Russian trucks are loading equipment from Ukrainian military plants - military spokesman

KIEV, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian military spokesman said on Saturday that Russian aid trucks, which crossed into Ukraine without official permission on Friday, had been loading up production equipment from military plants in Ukraine.

The spokesman, Andriy Lysenko, told journalists that the equipment was taken from the Topaz plant which makes Kolchuga, a type of radar system, and from a factory in Luhansk which produces firearms’ magazines. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)