European Union signs landmark association agreement with Ukraine
NFL rallies around protesting players
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
March 21, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

European Union signs landmark association agreement with Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - The European Union and Ukraine’s interim government signed a political association agreement on Friday, committing to the same deal former president Viktor Yanukovich rejected last November, a move that lead to his overthrow.

The EU’s 28 leaders and interim Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk signed the core chapters of the Association Agreement on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels, officials who witnessed the ceremony told Reuters.

The deal commits Ukraine and the EU to closer political and economic cooperation, although major parts of the agreement concerning free trade will only be signed after Ukraine has held new presidential elections in May.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Writing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
