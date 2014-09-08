FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU delays signing off on new Russia sanctions
September 8, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

EU delays signing off on new Russia sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - European Union governments delayed signing off on a new package of sanctions against Russia over its involvement in Ukraine on Monday because some governments want to discuss how to suspend the sanctions if a Ukraine ceasefire holds, diplomats said.

EU envoys were due to meet again at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) in Brussels to decide whether the sanctions - agreed in principle on Friday - should be first implemented and then suspended if the ceasefire holds or whether they should not be implemented at all at this stage, they said.

While the discussions appear largely procedural, many countries opposed to further punishment of Moscow for sending troops into Ukraine see it as an opportunity to block the package and avoid retaliatory measures from Russia, diplomats said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Adrian Croft)

