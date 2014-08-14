EU farm commissioner promises measures to support producers

BRUSSELS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - European Agriculture Commissioner Dacian Ciolos said on Thursday he would announce measures as early as next week to help support producers of perishable fruit and vegetables following Russia’s ban of most EU food imports.

“I will come forward with the next market stabilisation measure, targeting a number of perishable fruit and vegetable products which are now clearly in difficulty. This action will be proportionate and cost effective,” Ciolos said in a statement following a meeting of EU farm experts.

In a broadcast, just before the statement, Commission spokesman Roger Waite said perishable fruit and vegetables were the sectors most affected by oversupply.

He also said there would be regular contact with member states and he expected an emergency meeting of EU farm ministers in early September. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Adrian Croft)