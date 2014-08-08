EU experts to debate Russia's ban on European food on Aug. 14

BRUSSELS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Senior agricultural experts from all European Union countries will meet on Aug. 14 in Brussels to debate and analyse the impact of a Russian ban on EU food, the European Commission said on Friday.

Moscow banned most food imports from the West on Thursday in retaliation for U.S. and EU sanctions imposed over Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

“In the current context, the most important is to react in a proportionate and rapid way should the situation arise,” EU’s Agriculture Commissioner Dacian Ciolos said in a statement.

The EU’s executive arm was also establishing a task force to analyse the potential impacts sector by sector, and to assess how it can provide support. (Reporting by Martin Santa)