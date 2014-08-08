FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU experts to debate Russia's ban on European food on Aug. 14
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 8, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

EU experts to debate Russia's ban on European food on Aug. 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Senior agricultural experts from all European Union countries will meet on Aug. 14 in Brussels to debate and analyse the impact of a Russian ban on EU food, the European Commission said on Friday.

Moscow banned most food imports from the West on Thursday in retaliation for U.S. and EU sanctions imposed over Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

“In the current context, the most important is to react in a proportionate and rapid way should the situation arise,” EU’s Agriculture Commissioner Dacian Ciolos said in a statement.

The EU’s executive arm was also establishing a task force to analyse the potential impacts sector by sector, and to assess how it can provide support. (Reporting by Martin Santa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.