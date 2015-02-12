FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to relaunch Ukraine-Russia gas talks -Juncker
February 12, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 3 years ago

EU to relaunch Ukraine-Russia gas talks -Juncker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - the European Union will relaunch trilateral talks with Kiev and Moscow on supplies of Russian gas to Ukraine following Thursday’s peace accord with Russia over Ukraine, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.

At a news conference following an EU summit in Brussels, Juncker said negotiators would aim to avoid a repeat next winter of crisis talks required in recent months to maintain supplies to Ukraine, partly funded by EU money.

He also said the EU would launch a study of how the free trade relationship between the bloc and Ukraine, which was at the root of the confrontation with Moscow, could interact with the Russia-led Eurasian Union free trade area. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Paul Taylor)

