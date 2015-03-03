FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU, U.S. ready to step up sanctions if Ukraine ceasefire violated-EU
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 3, 2015 / 7:37 PM / 3 years ago

EU, U.S. ready to step up sanctions if Ukraine ceasefire violated-EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 3 (Reuters) - Western leaders warned Russia on Tuesday they would step up sanctions if there were further violations of a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine, the European Union said.

After U.S. President Barack Obama held a video conference with leaders of France, Germany, Britain, Italy and European Council President Donald Tusk, the EU said they had agreed there was a close link between sanctions and the full implementation of the Minsk ceasefire agreements in Ukraine.

“Leaders will be ready to decide on further sanctions, if the Minsk agreements are further violated,” an EU statement said.

The United States and the EU have imposed sanctions on Russia and on Ukrainian separatist leaders over the war in eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Foo Yun Chee)

