EU's Mogherini expects no talk of Russia sanctions at summit

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said she did not expect EU leaders to discuss sanctions on Russia at their summit on Thursday after a Ukraine ceasefire was agreed in talks in Minsk.

Mogerhini called the Minsk agreement important but not definitive.

“I don’t think today we will discuss sanctions,” Mogherini told reporters. Talks would focus on how to “activate all possible EU means” to help preserve the ceasefire deal once it was in place.