EU's Ashton to travel to Ukraine on Monday, will discuss economy
February 23, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 4 years ago

EU's Ashton to travel to Ukraine on Monday, will discuss economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton will travel to Ukraine on Monday, where she is expected to discuss measures to shore up the ailing economy, the EU said on Sunday.

“In Kiev she is expected to meet key stakeholders and discuss the support of the European Union for a lasting solution to the political crisis and measures to stabilise the economic situation,” an EU statement said.

The EU has said it is prepared to offer economic support to Ukraine but it would be conditional on the country reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

