EU to set up support group for Ukraine

BRUSSELS, April 8 (Reuters) - The European Union will set up a special support group to help Ukraine stabilise its precarious economy and political situation, an EU diplomat said on Tuesday.

Concern is growing that Moscow could be preparing for further military action in Ukraine and on Tuesday U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry accused Russian agents and special forces of stirring separatist unrest in eastern Ukraine.

The support group, whose creation is expected to be announced on Wednesday, would bring together “several dozen people” to work out priorities for Ukraine, an EU diplomat said, asking not to be named. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Adrian Croft)