EU set to add about 15 people, five firms to Russia sanctions list-diplomats
May 9, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

EU set to add about 15 people, five firms to Russia sanctions list-diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 9 (Reuters) - European Union ambassadors have agreed in principle to add approximately 15 people and five Crimean-based companies to the bloc’s list of sanctions against Russia over its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region, EU diplomats said on Friday.

The final decision on whether to impose the extra sanctions will only be taken by EU foreign ministers on Monday, taking account of developments over the weekend when pro-Russian separatists plan to hold an independence referendum in eastern Ukraine, the diplomats said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft, Justyna Pawlak, Martin Santa; Editing by Martin Santa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
