BRUSSELS, June 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s president signed a free-trade and political cooperation agreement with the European Union on Friday, the culmination of months of upheaval and signalling a historic split with Russia.

“Over the last months, Ukraine paid the highest possible price to make her European dreams come true,” Petro Poroshenko told EU leaders at a signing ceremony in Brussels. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Adrian Croft)