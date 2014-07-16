FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU will work to block new loans to Russia through EIB, EBRD-draft
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2014 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

EU will work to block new loans to Russia through EIB, EBRD-draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 16 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will work to block loans for new projects in Russia by two multilateral lenders and broaden the scope of other sanctions in response to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

EU leaders, who meet in Brussels later on Wednesday, will ask the European Investment Bank to suspend financing of new Russian public sector projects, the draft statement said.

EU countries will also work together to suspend funding for new projects in Russia through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, it said.

The EU will also broaden the scope of asset freezes to target companies and other organisations that undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty, the draft statement said. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis, writing by Adrian Croft; editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.