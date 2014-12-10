FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU considers tightening ban on energy, tourism in Crimea
December 10, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

EU considers tightening ban on energy, tourism in Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The European Union is considering widening its ban on investment in Crimea to include barring the sale of technology used for oil and gas exploration and stopping EU firms running tourist businesses there, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

The proposals, being worked on by EU officials, would also ban EU citizens from buying or financing companies in Crimea, a region of Ukraine which was annexed by Russia in March.

The EU, which does not recognise the annexation, has previously banned the import of goods from Crimea and barred new investment in infrastructure projects in the transport, telecommunications and energy sectors and investing in oil and gas ventures. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Adrian Croft)

