BRUSSELS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - European Union governments adopted tighter restrictions on European investment in Crimea on Thursday, targeting Russian Black Sea oil and gas exploration and tourism, an EU official said.

The new restrictions, approved by the EU’s 28 governments just before the bloc’s leaders discuss the Ukraine crisis and relations with Russia at a Brussels summit, will take effect on Saturday, the official said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft, Robin Emmott; editing by Phil Blenkinsop)