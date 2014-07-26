EU imposes sanctions on Russian security service chiefs

BRUSSELS, July 25 (Reuters) - The European Union said on Saturday it had imposed asset freezes on a number of top Russian officials, including the chiefs of Russia’s FSB security service and foreign intelligence service.

Alexander Bortnikov, head of the FSB, and Mikhail Fradkov, head of the foreign intelligence service, were among 15 Russians or Ukrainians and 18 companies and other organisations named in the latest sanctions list published in the EU’s Official Journal. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Ken Wills)