EU adds 15 people, 18 organisations to Ukraine, Russia sanctions list-diplomats

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Thursday to add 15 people and 18 companies or other organisations to the bloc’s sanctions list for undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity, diplomats said.

After lengthy talks, EU ambassadors failed to reach agreement on sanctions against sectors of the Russian economy and will resume discussions on Friday morning, diplomats said.

The ambassadors also agreed to expand the criteria for the EU’s sanctions to include companies and people who support Russian decision-makers responsible for destabilising Ukraine.