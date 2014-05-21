FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU tells Putin Russia is responsible for ensuring European gas supplies
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
The quiet exit of top Taser product
May 21, 2014 / 9:40 AM / 3 years ago

EU tells Putin Russia is responsible for ensuring European gas supplies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a letter on Wednesday that it is up to Gazprom to ensure gas is supplied to Europe in contracted volumes, the European Commission said.

Russia has said state-controlled exporter Gazprom will not supply transit nation Ukraine with gas for its own use in June if Kiev fails to pay in advance and has warned a cut-off could affect supplies to European consumer nations via Ukraine.

Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Thomas Grove

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
