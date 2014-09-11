FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU says could scrap Russia sanctions if peace plan implemented
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 11, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

EU says could scrap Russia sanctions if peace plan implemented

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The European Union could scrap sanctions on Russia if a review to be carried out by the end of September shows that a peace plan in Ukraine is being implemented, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Thursday.

Van Rompuy confirmed in a statement that the new EU sanctions on Russia will take effect on Friday.

EU ambassadors will carry out a comprehensive review of the implementation of the peace plan by the end of September: “In the light of the review and if the situation on the ground so warrants, the Commission and the EEAS (EU diplomatic service) are invited to put forward proposals to amend, suspend or repeal the set of sanctions in force, in all or in part,” he said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.