FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-EU's Mogherini discusses gas supply, Ukraine with Russia's Lavrov
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 26, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-EU's Mogherini discusses gas supply, Ukraine with Russia's Lavrov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, background)

BRUSSELS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini discussed gas supply problems and the implementation of a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine in a 20-minute phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday.

Mogherini told reporters that they also discussed the Iranian nuclear dispute and how to encourage a diplomatic settlement to the conflict in Libya.

“We discussed how to solve the issue of gas supply at trilateral level,” Mogherini said, referring to Russia, Ukraine and the EU.

The European Commission said earlier it had invited the Russian and Ukrainian energy ministers for talks in Brussels on Monday after Russia said it would halt gas supplies to Ukraine if it did not receive advance payment, raising the possibility of onward deliveries to Europe being disrupted.

“There will be a meeting on Monday. The Russian energy minister will participate. We agreed that if things go well, we could develop a bilateral dimension for energy talks between EU and Russia,” Mogherini said.

The EU and Russia have for years had an “energy dialogue” to discuss energy cooperation but there has been little effort to work together since Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region last year, leading the EU to impose economic sanctions on Moscow.

On Libya, where the United Nations is trying to broker an agreement between warring groups, Mogherini said: “We agreed to give a chance to this last (diplomatic) attempt, and on how to support the possible follow-up to the dialogue, including with a resolution of the U.N. Security Council. So we can say that we have also the Russians on board.” (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Adrian Croft; Editing by Robin Emmott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.